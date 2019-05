By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities are on the scene of a fiery crash in Gadsden County.

Witnesses tell WCTV it happened along Highway 27 near Rich Bay Road.

According to a neighbor, a vehicle went off the highway and slammed into a home, causing both to catch fire.

The Havana Police Department, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene.

This is a developing story.