House committee approves new union requirements

By: Capitol News Service

February 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — Union employees in Florida would have to reauthorize their union membership every three years under a bill that cleared its final House committee Thursday morning.

Sponsor Representative James Grant said the bill is intended to make it easier for workers to opt out of a union without fear of retribution.

However, Marshall Ogletree with the United Faculty of Florida argued it’s not the unions workers fear.

“I will tell you this, the fear is over management. The fear is not over the union," Ogletree said. "I talk to people every day that are afraid to step up because they're fearful. You don't get promotions by being in a union."

Other union reps who spoke at Thursday's meeting expressed concerns over the cost of having to reach out to all union members to remind them to reauthorize their membership.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.