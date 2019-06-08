Apartment fire breaks out after candles are left unattended

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire caused by unattended candles.

At about 9:00am, TFD arrived at the 700 block of Point Court to find an apartment on fire. Officials were able to force entry and extinguish the blaze. No one was home during the fire, so no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Officials say the fire was started after candles were left unattended in the house. Damage costs are estimated to be around $6,000.

