House panel subpoenas ex-Trump aides Flynn, Gates

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates as part of its investigation into Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says in a statement Thursday the committee is examining "deep counterintelligence concerns" raised in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and "requires speaking directly" with Flynn and Gates, who were important witnesses for Mueller's investigation.

The California Democrat says it's "unacceptable" that Flynn and Gates haven't cooperated with Congress. He says the American people "deserve to hear directly" from them. They're being subpoenaed for documents and testimony.

Flynn admitted lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States and awaits sentencing.

Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and false statement charges related to Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting he did with ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who's been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

