How bad is this Flu season? Experts weigh in

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 4, 2020<\b>

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – November through March is called the flu season and doctors say this year could have more cases than before. Every year the strain of flu changes. That’s why Dr. Van Durme says it is important to get the flu shot every year.

Some people question whether the flu shot is effective. Many hear that the vaccine does not work. It is estimated to be

Dr. Daniel Van Durme is the Senior Associate Dean for Clinical and Community Affiars at Florida State University, shares, "The past eight weeks have been busier, every single week has gotten a little bit worse as the flu season. So we do not know yet when the peak is going to be."

Van Drume says patients are worried, because of the peak of the season has not begun, "I get patients asking a lot do I really need the flu vaccine or I heard the flu vaccine does not really work."

However, he says it does. Every year the strain of the flu changes, meaning so does the vaccine. This year, the strain is mostly from the B strain. Van Durme, says a vaccine is the best thing, "The flu vaccine has never been perfect. It is generally about 50 percent effective, okay. But if you can cut that risk in half then get it!"

The family doctor says that in the state of Florida, from November to March, many residents are susceptible. Which poses the question, is the term season really a thing?

Which Van Durme responds, "It really is. The flu season stays about the same all year long, it really does not change a lot, but the further you get away from it, in the winter months, colds and flus are more common."

Local hospitals like Tift Regional Medical Center, are now asking those who are under the age of 15 and those who are sick to not enter. Van Drume shares that rules like these are based on the amount of cases in one area, "Part of what different hospitals, locals, counites will look at is, what is the immunization rate in our county? And they look at and say most of the people in our county are immunized we are not worried as much, or we are in an area where there are not as many immunized people, that means we have a much more vulnerable population."

As for what will be for the rest of this season, the doctor states, "What to predict is hard to say."

Dr. Van Durme, believes there will be more cases this year but with fewer deadly strains. He also states that anyone over the age of 6 months is recommended to get the shot, yearly.

The family doctor suggests some ways to prevent the onset of influenza. Most importantly, get the the flu vaccine, avoid those who are sick, and always was your hands.