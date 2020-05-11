How the coronavirus is impacting your trash

Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's something most of us take it for granted; you open the bin, put the trash at the curb and it is taken away.

But, the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on trash collection.

That is why professors at the Florida State and Florida A&M College of Engineering are studying how municipal waste systems are operating and adapting through the pandemic.

Dr. Juyeng Choi, an Assistant Professor with FSU/FAMU College of Engineering, and his partner, Tarek Abichou, a Professor of Civil Engineering also with the FSU/FAMU College of Engineering, say that this pandemic is disrupting how quickly and efficiently the trash moves from our house to a landfill.

That is why they are tracking multiple systems across the country to see how they are adapting.

It is a sound that you know well, your trash being taken to the dump. But Dr. Choi shares that it is not that simple, "Let's imagine if the waste collectors stop collecting waste from the residential areas."

Dr. Choi and Abichou were granted a $152,000 grant to study challenges and changes to more than 11 systems across the country during this pandemic.

Dr. Choi believes that local units have been constrained because of less workers and there is more need with people staying at home and producing more waste.

Dr. Abichou says they want to figure out the way to properly respond and react to these changes, "I am sure they have developed routing systems, different techniques different vehicles, more ways of dealing with more waste with less resources."

In Leon County, Sandi Poreda with WastePro says that the company has seen a 20% spike in waste collection since February, "People are staying at home so instead of spreading it out between work and school it is all in one place."

Poreda says that the only change is a "no touch pickup policy," meaning that the bin is wheeled to the truck, and anything outside of those bins is not placed in the packer, which is at the back of truck compressing the waste.

This means workers never come into contact with the waste.

"A community needs to be cleaned and when you have garbage that is not picked up, garbage can rot, attract pests, it can attract rats, rats spread disease or other rodents," Poreda expresses, "So making sure that stuff gets picked up quickly, that we are keeping our community clean that is really critical."

The professors hope that their study can help optimize system operations.

Abichou shares that results will vary depending on the municipality they are studying. They began the study on May 1 and, so far, have 11 systems and counting. They will be collecting data via online surveys and virtual meetings once a month over a year long period. Dr. Choi plans to organize virtual workshops to discuss recommendations and share findings.

Poreda mentions that it is a work that many of us may overlook, and they are looking to face the challenges of a changing world, "Really if you think about it waste management is an absolutely essential service, you can't even think about it if we are not able to do it safely."