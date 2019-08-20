Huddleston officially introduced as TCC women's basketball coach

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, Matt Huddleston was officially introduced as the new head coach of the TCC women's basketball program.

With previous stops in the Peach State on the AAU circuit, Huddleston recently spent time in the college ranks as an assistant with both St. Francis (PA) and Winthrop.

He now prepares to take the reigns of a team that is just two years removed from a national title.

Huddleston did admit at Tuesday's press conference that his style may be a bit different than the previous regime, led by Franqua Bedell, but said the culture at TCC will stay the same.

"Coach Bedell said, 'Well, when you go on an interview...,' he was predicting I was going to get the interview, so 'When you go on an interview, you go in the locker room and you'll see our keys to success written on the board.' Those were things that players that they discussed regularly and while the wording might be different, the objective is the same; a positive, competitive culture.

"Best sales person for this program is Coach Bedell," Huddleston continued. "Coach Bedell called me, I think we spoke the day after he had let Rob know that he was leaving and he was selling me on the program. He was the first person to sell me on the program."