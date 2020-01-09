Human trafficking increase expected during Super Bowl

Florida law enforcement officials expect human trafficking to increase during next month’s Super Bowl.

They’re asking hotel workers, ride-hailing service drivers and security personnel to be alert and notify them of any suspicious activity.

Authorities said at a news conference Thursday that the people most often enslaved for sex work are young girls.

They note that events such as the Feb. 2 Super Bowl provide a perfect setting for trafficking.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the way to stop trafficking is to enlist everyone’s help.

