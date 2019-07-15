Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County cares for abandoned kittens

Emma Wheeler | WCTV EYewitness news

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Tiny hearts are in need of some big help.

Two abandoned kittens were found just days old in Valdosta. The now named Monica and Ross, they're being cared for by a foster family, but Monica is in need of extensive physical therapy.

The kitten has a disorder impacting the tendons in her back legs. She requires special physical therapy after every feeding, which is every three hours. But the special care still isn't enough, with a long road of recovery still ahead.

Her foster family is now working with a local vet to decide what's next.

Unfortunately Ross and Monica's story is not unique, with shelters getting calls almost every day for abandoned cats and kittens.

"Kitten season hit hard everywhere. Unfortunately we have had to turn away quite a few people, we do have a wait list for intakes," said Emily Smith, with the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County. "We tend to focus primarily on pulling cats and kittens from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, and then we will transport them when we can go to other facilities that are 'no kill' in North Georgia."

The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County started its transport program earlier this year, and have already transported more than 100 cats and 60 dogs.

But because stories like Monica and Ross continue to happen, the need for the program continues to grow.

The Humane Society said while the two kittens continue to get better, Monica's future is still uncertain, not knowing exactly what she needs.

Organizers said it could take a lot more time, therapy and money. That's why organizers said donations to the Humane Society are so important.

Humane Society staff said they are also in need of more volunteers to help transport animals to North Georgia, as well as foster families to help kittens like Monica and Ross..

Staff do offer training for first time fosters.