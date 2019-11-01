Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County starts Pawsitive Reading

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- For some parents, it can be a challenge to find new ways to make reading fun for their kids, but Lowndes County may have figured it out.

This weekend, the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County is starting a new program, called 'Pawsitive Reading.' A partnership with the South Georgia Regional Library, humane society staff and volunteers will bring cats and dogs to the library that are up for adoption. Kids will then have an opportunity to read stories to all the furry friends.

Organizers said not only is it a way to encourage kids to read, but it also provides positive interaction for the animals, especially for those coming from the shelter or abandoned.

"They may not be as comfortable with people, or they may just need a little bit more time to adjust, so having somebody in there to sit and talk to them really makes a huge difference," said Emily Hoag, volunteer and PAWS founder.

Hoag said it also gives the humane society a better idea of animal personalities in order to get them adopted out.

The first Pawsitive Reading will take place at the South Georgia Regional Library on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4. The event is free, and the library will provide books.

Organizers said this event is just the start. The humane society plans to open it up for families to sign up any time and bring a book to the humane society.

