Hundreds line up for spirit parade at Trinity Catholic School

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Students at Tallahassee's Trinity Catholic School lined up to show their school spirit Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of families joined a parade through the school's parking lot.

Many children held signs and waved as their cars rolled past all the teachers lining the driveway.

Just like public schools, Trinity's 400 or so students have been "distance learning" since spring break and won't be returning this school year.

Teachers organized this parade to try to lift everyone's spirits.

"I think all of us just really miss seeing our kids," third grade teacher Robyn Beeman said. "There's just something about seeing them in person and being able to give them their air hugs, just screaming out their names and letting them know we're still here."

"It's really nice because I haven't seen anyone in a long time," fifth grader Andrew Stehlick said through a bunch of balloons. "It's nice to be back here."

"We haven't seen them all in so long. It's kind of...tearful," his mom Leigh Stehlick, said.

So many families showed up that traffic was lined up as far as the eye could see down Miccosukee Road and the parade lasted for nearly an hour.