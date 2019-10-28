Hundreds of potential jurors summoned in quadruple murder case

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Five hundred potential jurors have been summoned for the upcoming trial of Henry Segura, court administrators say.
Segura is accused in a gruesome quadruple murder that happened nearly nine years ago. Segura could face the death penalty if convicted of the November 2010 murders of his ex-girlfriend and her three children, including his own son.
Segura's last trial ended with a hung jury in August 2017.
Court administrators say 500 potential jurors have been summoned for the upcoming re-trial, which starts November 4th. One hundred of them will report the first day, and 50 more will report each day after that until attorneys can agree on a jury.
A final pre-trial hearing will be held Friday as attorneys argue over the admissibility of several key witnesses.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
