Hundreds of strangers honor fallen Vietnam veteran

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A crowd of hundreds banded together Friday to honor a fallen hero.

Vietnam Air Force Veteran Richard Fatzinger died earlier this week. Fatzinger served in Vietnam in 1971-1972, and although he was a hero, he was also a stranger to many. He lived alone in Valdosta and had no family.

After hearing of his passing, local American Legion and veterans organizations stepped in to help, sharing his story on social media.

On Friday, dozens of motorcycles lined the streets, leading a procession to his services. The McLane Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery was filled with hundreds of veterans and community members, answering the call to say 'thank you for your service,' one last time.

Vietnam Combat Veteran Peter Strand was among the attendees.

"I think, like everybody else, we went alone, we served alone. Even though we were with people, there was no one else who had the same common experience we had. We came home alone. I wanted to be sure that he didn't leave alone," Strand said.

With the help of Music Funeral Home, services were organized by staff at Colquitt Regional Hospice, who cared for Fatzinger during his last days.