Hundreds receive free food at Farm Share drive-thru in Tallahassee

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

More than 400 vehicles came to Farm Share's food giveaway drive-thru. Some vehicles had multiple families inside.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Farm Share hosted a food giveaway Wednesday morning at Raa Middle School in Tallahassee.

A handful of volunteers were there setting up at 5 a.m. By the start time of 8 a.m., cars were lined up and ready. The line wrapped around the school and extended down Tharpe Street. At one point, it reached Old Bainbridge Road.

Drivers came through with their trunks opened. Volunteers tossed in the free apples, oranges, milk, rice, chicken, and more.

"It's amazing. We love doing it. Farm Share has been doing it all through the state for 20 something years now," Facility Manager at Farm Share Quincy Dave Reynolds said. "It's a great feeling, everybody coming together. We're taking precautions, wearing the gloves and the masks and trying to do it the right way."

Volunteers included the Leon County school superintendent and district and school employees.

More than 400 vehicles came to the food giveaway drive-thru.

Some vehicles had multiple families inside.

Farm Share will be holding two more giveaways in Tallahassee this Saturday at the following locations:

—Shady Grove #1, 1478 Chaires Cross Rd. from 8 to 11 a.m.

—Carter's Corner, 3377 Jim Lee Rd., from 10 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit its website.

