Hurricane Center: Low expected to develop near the Bahamas this weekend

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Weather

May 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but there is the potential of some subtropical development around the Bahamas as soon as this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is expecting a center of low pressure to develop "a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas," this weekend according to a special statement released Tuesday morning.

The American GFS is hinting at a weak closed low developing over the Bahamas Saturday morning with the latest European model run exhibiting a near-similar scenario.

It is possible that the low would gain subtropical (hybrid tropical and extratropical) characteristics as it moves northeast into the open Atlantic this weekend into next week. As of this post, this system is not expected to have an impact on the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The NHC is giving the anticipated low a 50% chance of development over the next five days.