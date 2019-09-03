Hurricane Dorian alters South Georgia football schedules

By: WALB News 10

September 3, 2019

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) -- Hurricane Dorian’s path along the coastal United States has altered some South Georgia football games.

The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Columbia High School Eagles on Friday. The Wildcats were originally set to play against Hinesville’s Bradwell Institute.

Because of Dorian’s projected path and mandatory evacuations in the area, they would not be able to travel to Valdosta.

All season ticket holders can use the September 6 tickets for admission.

The Valdosta Ticket Office will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon and again from 1-5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

“Please keep all of those affected by Hurricane Dorian in thoughts and prayers,” Valdosta schools officials said.

The game between Tiftarea Academy and Frederica Academy was also cancelled.

