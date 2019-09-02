Hurricane Dorian forces Walt Disney World to close early Tuesday

By: Ryan Kaufman | Eyewitness News

September 2, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) — Walt Disney World is keeping a close eye on hurricane Dorian, and has decided to close early on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. According to a press release, all Disney parks in the Orlando area will open at regular time; most will close at 3 p.m., and others at 2 p.m. to protect guests and employees.

For more information on the current closures or possible future closures, head over to their website: disneyworld.disney.go.com/weather-updates/

