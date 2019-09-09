Hurricane Dorian survivors rescued from Bahamas, reunited with Valdosta family

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A family that survived Hurricane Dorian in their Marsh Harbour home have been rescued and brought safely back to Valdosta.

Last week, a Valdosta family raising donations for hurricane relief began using their private jet to drop off supplies in the Bahamas.

By Wednesday, the Langdale family made a special trip to Treasure Cay to rescue a family of eight that survived the hurricane.

Later that afternoon, the plane landed at the Valdosta airport, where a family of eight and their three dogs were reunited with local relatives.

On Monday, the family talked with WCTV about their experience during and after Hurricane Dorian.

"The damage was too great. I didn't even want to see it through the camera lens," said Maureen Koepp.

Maureen and Glenn Koepp say their peaceful Marsh Harbour neighborhood is a total loss.

Using an aerial picture of the damage, they pointed out their lifelong home circled in red. The photo shows it's one of the only houses left with a roof attached.

"People can see pictures of the devastation, but you can't describe the feeling," said Gina Russell, their daughter.

Russell, her husband, and their two young kids also lived in Marsh Harbour.

During the hurricane, they sought shelter at the Koepp home with around two dozen other neighbors.

"We have no idea how, but it only survived to protect the people that was in it," said Maureen.

For days, the family was stuck at the home with no power and limited food, water, and supplies.

They say while hoping for rescue, the family each picked one memory to leave with.

For Glenn Koepp, it was the memory of morning coffee with the ocean view from his porch.

"I like my coffee in a glass clear mug, so that is what I brought," said Glenn.

Now that the family is safe in Valdosta, they say they're grateful for the generosity as they start over.

"We've been on the giving side, but never on the receiving side and it's so humbling," said Maureen.

"The generosity of the people here. With never meeting us one time, they still give, give, give," added Russell.

The family says they're grateful for the overwhelming support of the Langdale family and Bo and Jenni Sears.