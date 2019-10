By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Thursday, October 10, 2019, marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Michael hitting the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Throughout the week leading up to that anniversary, WCTV is telling the stories of the communities still recovering and picking up the pieces Michael left behind.

If you missed any of our coverage, you can find the stories below: