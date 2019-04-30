Hurricane Michael insured losses near $6.4 billion

By: News Service of Florida

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- More than six months after Hurricane Michael devastated parts of Northwest Florida, about 83 percent of insurance claims have been closed, and estimated insured losses have neared $6.4 billion, according to newly released numbers by the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

As of Friday, 146,191 claims had been filed, with the vast majority, 96,748, involving residential property.

In all, 82.7 percent of claims had been closed. Estimated insured losses had climbed to $6,396,988,535, the Office of Insurance Regulation numbers show.

The Category 5 hurricane made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach and caused massive damage in areas such as Panama City, Port St. Joe, Blountstown and Marianna.

Bay County, which includes Panama City, has had the most insurance claims, at 87,806. It is followed by Jackson County, with 13,886 claims; Leon County, with 10,019 claims; Gulf County, with 8,210 claims; Gadsden County, with 6,140 claims; Calhoun County, with 4,055 claims; Washington County, with 3,496 claims; Franklin County, with 2,292 claims; Wakulla County, with 1,413 claims; Liberty County, with 1,163 claims; and Holmes County, with 1,004 claims.