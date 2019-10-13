Hurricane Michael survivors speak out

By Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 13, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- For one Quincy couple, Hurricane Michael took more than just their front porch. Chrystelle and Bill Proctor, who live off of Lake Talquin, prepared for Hurricane Michael, the same as most. But the couple suffered major injuries because of the storm. Despite the fierce winds and heavy rain, neighbors stepped up to save the Proctor’s lives.

Rewind the clock to October 10, 2018.

The Proctor’s stocked up their pantries, gathered supplies, and got gasoline for their generator. Chrystelle, better known as Chris, shares her sister, Betty, and her husband spent October 10, 2018 going towards the Quincy Hospital. Betty’s husband was having difficulty breathing, and because the storm was so close they decided to remain there while the storm passed.

Back over at the Proctor’s home, everything changed in an instant. Chris was testing her niece, when suddenly, Bill heard what he recalls as a loud BAM and was left face down on the floor with his roof on top of him. An oak tree, pummeled through the front porch of their home.

Denise Peace, the Proctor’s neighbor shares, ”It was a night like I have never been through."

Chris and Bill only remember bits and pieces. Bill says when he was hit, he was stunned and it took him a moment to realize what had happened. Somehow, he managed to make it to the front door, where he found his wife, Chris, with her body lying in the doorway, with a huge gash on her head from where the roof came down on her head. The roof also caused two compression fractures in her spine, and Chris recalls being in excruciating pain.

Chrystelle says, "I heard a noise and one second later I turned to run and that is when the tree hit me in the back of the head and I had to have nine staples in the back of the head to close the wound."

Chris, through it all, managed to keep her phone in hand. After calling both of her sisters, she realized neither of them would be able to come to her rescue, not in the middle of a category 5 Hurricane.

Although Chris’s sister Betty could not physically come to their rescue, the Proctors say she was sure someone could. Betty’s daughter posted on FB that her family members were injured and needed medical attention.

And that is when Denise Peace comes in.

"I look back on it now and it seems like a movie I watched or a dream I had,” recalls Peace.

Peace heard the crash when the tree fell. She headed over to Ingram’s Marina, where neighbors Daryl Morris, Didi Johnson, Sarah Johnson and Mike Miller, had heard about what happened to the Proctors.

Peace mentions, "I was a nervous wreck inside, I just never done anything like that before, I had never been through a Hurricane I was just like we have to get there we have to get there."

Back at the house, Bill says time was at a standstill-not sure of how many minutes or hours had passed. But he does remember the knock at the door, which he was able to unlock and was greeted by Peace’s friendly face.

Bill says, “Well I am just glad I am alive because someone told me that when they saw where I was they said God is not finished with you yet, or you would be dead, I mean that's how bad it was."

"When you are out where we live there is only one road in one road out so knowing that the fight or flight happens,” Peace observes, “and you know these two people are wonderful people."

In the dark, Denise calls her boss Dr. Greg Hartlage, a cardiologist in Tallahassee. He advised Denise on what she needed to do to deal with Bill’s fractured spine and crushed eye socket, cheek bone, and sinus bone.

Bill made his way to the hospital with Miller. The drive was long, as the storm surged on. But neighbors were determined to see him to safety, as they cut trees with chainsaws that blocked their way to the Quincy Emergency room, "They weren't bound by any rules they came out in the middle of the storm and literally risked their lives."

But Bill and company was only able to go about a mile before they reached a roadblock. Scott and Ellen Watson from the Wetumpka Volunteer Fire Department drove through water filled ditches, broke down trees, all while 60 mile per hour winds, heavy rain, dark skies, and downed power lines hinder their journey.

Back at the house, Denise was left with Chris. Peace managed to call Dr. Matt Lee, an orthopedic surgeon in Tallahassee who guided Peace on exactly what to do for Chris and her back.

Peace expresses, "At that point in time it didn't matter because we knew we had to get them where they needed to be."

Denise and the neighbors stabilized her back with a board and loaded her into a suburban. The plan was to follow the same path as Bill, Chris and company also got stuck in a ditch,

One neighbor found them in the category 5 storm and pulled them out of the ditch. At the same time, Bill was transferred to TMH, so the neighbors that were with him went back into Michael and helped Chris and Denis make their way through 1-10. "If you had been riding with us that night, when she would go down one road and then another and we were losing telephone power and trying to figure out what to do next. It was amazing, it really was that we survived,” shares Chris.

Eventually, they came across an ambulance, state trooper, and Gadsden County Sheriff’s Deputy. It was then that Chris made her way to Bill and got to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Bill shares he owes his life to those who live right next door, "We've got good neighbors there are good people in this world that are willing to go beyond to help somebody else."

Chris furthers, "We have these wonderful people to thank especially Denise and in my opinion they deserve to be named citizens of the year collectively."

Denise, was just glad to be in the right place at the right time, "How do you go through something like that and not take away that their is something stronger than us...The hand of God was on all of us that night."

Peace shares if it was not for Dr. Hartledge and Dr. Lee picking up their phones that night, she would not have had the courage to help her neighbors.

Bill shares he spent multiple days in the hospital and now has titanium plates for his eye socket. Chris spent five days in the hospital with a week of therapy. Denis shares that next time a Hurricane comes through the area, those in Lake Talquin will most likely be evacuating.