Hurricane Michael victims in Gadsden Co. hoping for federal funding

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Members of the Florida Cabinet and other state leader say Hurricane Michael victims are forgotten and are desperately in need of help.

State leaders have sent letters to Congress in Washington, D.C. to call for immediate action on a Michael Relief Bill.

That money would come in handy for many families in our area, including storm victims in Gadsden County.

"It's been about five or six months I've been waiting."

The wait's over for Chattahoochee resident Regina Williams.

Two weeks ago, contractors finished a new roof on her home after Hurricane Michael damaged her old one.

"A couple of days later, the other crew came and did the inside. They did my ceiling, my floors, painted my bedrooms, and also they repaired my front porch for me," Williams said.

Williams realizes everyone's not as fortunate as she is.

There are still plenty of homes in Chattahoochee with blue roofs, damaged sidings, and some homes with trees still leaning against or on top of them.

Diane Castro's house still in need of repairs.

"It ain't nothing I can do about it because I'm not able to work. If I was able to work, I could work and try to get a loan and fix it myself. But, I can't do it because I'm not able to work," She said.

Castro says the hurricane tore off her roof, which caused damage and mildew to her bedrooms.

"I did not get one cent from FEMA," she said.

Castro says she wasn't eligible for assistance because her home was still livable.

"But it's not living because I need a roof bad," she said.

Castro says the only help she's gotten is a blue tarp on her roof.

She's grateful for it because she says it has helped, but she'd also appreciate it if more could be done.

She's glad for the state officials who are pressing Congress for hurricane relief funding.

"Yes, we need it real bad. It's a lot of people that can't afford it. I'm grateful for whatever I can get. I just thank God I didn't lose my life in it. It could've been worse. So, I'll take it one day at a time," Castro said.

Gadsden County Administrator Dee Jackson said, “When Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 5 storm, Gadsden County, like many counties in our region was faced with tremendous loss and huge costs. While we are a more resilient county six months later, we still look to our leaders at the state and national level to take care of home. Gadsden County has faced millions of dollars in debris removal costs, not counting the infrastructure and property damage. As we look toward the 2019 Hurricane Season, which is only a few weeks away, we take the lessons learned from Hurricane Michael and work to rebuild the piece of North Florida we call home.”

