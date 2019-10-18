Hurricane Michael victims in Marianna brace for Tropical Storm Nestor

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

Reporter Jacob Murphey spoke to Hurricane Michael victims ahead of Tropical Storm Nestor making landfall on Florida's gulf coast.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The community of Marianna was one of the communities Hurricane Michael hit hardest a little over a year ago.

WCTV was just there last week for the one year anniversary of the storm. Our reporters saw lots of improvements, as well as lots of tarps still on roofs.

The people of Marianna say they're hoping for an easier time this weekend.

Rosie Simmons and her husband say Hurricane Michael completely destroyed their home. After spending some time essentially without a home, they finally received a brand new camper from FEMA.

Simmons says when the rain comes down hard Friday night, she'll be grateful to have a roof over her head.

Despite some sense of security, she's still anxious.

"I'm gonna pray," Simmons says. "I don't know, just pray. For everybody. Not just us, but for everybody."

Simmons says plenty of people in Marianna are still in tents because of Michael.

Janice Moore says she's been through storm struggles like a lot of people in the community.

She had to rebuild her home after Hurricane Michael rolled through last year. She also said she knows Nestor is just a tropical storm, but she hopes the rain and wind stays at a minimum.

Even so, she still has her concerns.

"I'm just worried the top of the house might blow off," Moore said. "All that tin blew off when that hurricane came that time."

She does have a new roof, so she hopes it'll hold out. However, her shed out back is just covered by a tarp, so a heavy rain could cause some headaches.

The cleanup process is still well underway from Michael. Local officials here say they're concerned about unattached objects in yards if the wind picks up. Everyone hoping for minimal impacts, as we wait to see what happens.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.