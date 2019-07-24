Hurricane and tornado-ravaged community still working to recover

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- Four months after a tornado hit down in Cairo, fresh dirt lots serve as reminders of those who lost it all.

Wednesday was another day towards recovery for damaged homes off Fourth Avenue.

"I mean the street that we drive down every day to come to school. It was just devastating," said Daphne Melissa McClendon, CHS girls' basketball coach.

Others in Cairo are still recovering from Hurricane Michael. A storm that impacted the homes of McClendon and several of her players.

"So many homes were wiped out. Kids were without book bags and without supplies. They're going to need that even more this year," said McClendon.

She says the impact of damaging storms is still felt community-wide.

Her basketball team is now volunteering to help local families before school starts back up.

"We just see the smile on their face and they're just happy to get school supplies," said one basketball player.

Wednesday morning, the team packed a thousand bags of free school supplies.

They'll also help pass them out Saturday at Grady County's 10th annual Back-to-School Blitz.

"We've come along way in four months, but we're still trying to recover from it. We just hope we don't see another one," said Claxton Copeland, a resident off Fourth Ave.

With acts of service in a time of need, a community is moving forward one day at a time.

"Help one another. Stick together. That's the only thing we can do. That, and a whole lot of praying," said Copeland.

Residents say repairs will take years, but together the community will make a full recovery.

The Back-to-School Blitz is Saturday inside the Cairo High School gymnasium from 9-11 a.m.

A thousand bags filled with donated school supplies will be handed out to local students, as long as their parent is present.

Grady County Schools and Family Connections expect to see up to 1,200 students and 42 vendors.