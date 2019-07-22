Hurricane victims thankful, relieved for volunteers helping remove debris in Gadsden County

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County residents are still in awe and grateful for volunteers helping with Hurricane Michael cleanup last week.

Officials with the United Way and Gadsden County say they are proud of the work they did around the county. Nearly 35 volunteers, including Gadsden County Public Works employees on their day off.

The crew also cleared debris that covered the Smith Cemetery on Frances Kelly Lane.

Gadsden County Resident Shilda Peoples hasn’t visited her mom’s grave since the hurricane.

“It's been covered by debris since Hurricane Michael came through,” Peoples said. “It was terrible. You couldn't see nothing. The limbs and things were all over this part of the cemetery.”

Peoples said a tree and large limb landed directly on her mother's grave.

When Peoples arrived to the cemetery Friday, she immediately noticed that it was debris-free.

“I really appreciate what they did for me. I thank the Lord for sending them my way,” she said.

Crews went to nine homes in Quincy and Chattahoochee in total to provide relief; removing trees, clearing debris and doing minor repairs for free.

Although there was much progress made during the cleanup, there is still a lot to do.

"We still have trees down in Gadsden County. We have tarps on roofs. We have families that have been displaced and are living in other locations," said County Commissioner Brenda Holt. "Homes have been destroyed, and we're trying to get them back on their own properties.”

"Knowing I couldn't get out here to clean it up, and my mama was laying under all that debris. It really hurt," Peoples said. "It hurt me."

The United Way says they are planning to have another cleanup, hopefully in the next few months.

