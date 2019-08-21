Hutchinson Ferry Road bridge collapses, 2 cars damaged trying to pass

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The bridge on Hutchinson Ferry Road, located just inside Gadsden County, has collapsed, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said all local traffic has been detoured and rerouted.

At around 5 a.m. Wednesday, two cars tried to drive over the collapsed bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP said a Chevy Silverado going south on Hutchinson Ferry Road, just past Lewis Lane, went airborne then overturned because of the damaged bridge.

About 30 minutes later, a Ford Taurus also went airborne and made contact with the road, damaging the front and undercarriage of the car.

The drivers of both cars were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and are expected to be OK, FHP said.

