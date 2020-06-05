I-10 checkpoint at Florida-Alabama state line deactivated

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — As part of Phase Two for reopening the state economy, the Florida Department of Transportation says it has deactivated the checkpoint for screening travelers trying to enter Florida on I-10 at the Florida-Alabama state line.

FDOT says motorists are encouraged to drive cautiously and safely while crews work to take down the checkpoint.

The I-95 checkpoint at the Florida-Georgia state line will stay active at this time, FDOT says.

