I-75 reopens in southwest Florida as wildfire continues

By: The Associated Press

May 15. 2020

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley reopened Thursday afternoon after four brush fires that eventually merged in southwest Florida caused it to close a day earlier, authorities said.

The four fires merged and grew into a 8,500-acre (3,440-hectare) fire on Thursday, according to an evening tweet from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. The blaze was about 10% contained.

🔥 WILDFIRE UPDATE 🔥#36thAveSEFire in Collier County: 8,500 acres @ 10% containment.



Continue to follow @FFS_cafc for updates and @CollierEM for evacuation information. https://t.co/eWCRgTRH47 — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) May 14, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that troopers had reopened Alligator Alley. The toll road had been closed after smoke caused visibility issues. The agency advised motorists should still proceed with caution.

Alligator Alley extends from near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast, to Broward County in South Florida.