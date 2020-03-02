"I felt like I was in a movie:" FSU student in Italy shares how her study abroad suddenly ended

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

FLORENCE, Italy (WCTV) – Fears that the coronavirus outbreak in Italy wasn't slowing down prompted Florida State officials to cancel the rest of the Spring Semester for students studying abroad.

Parker Leiro had spent the last seven weeks in Florence. The junior lived out the study abroad experience so many students dream of; until it was cut unexpectedly short.

"Things kind of escalated really fast," she said in a Facetime chat with WCTV from Miami, where she's staying with family.

Leiro watched as coronavirus cases rose in Northern Italy.

"Although I've been very positive about this entire thing, I definitely knew it was going to get worse before it got better," she said.

Then last Tuesday, the program director met with students ahead of their scheduled spring break. Leiro said officials were realistic but reassuring, asking students to potentially scrap plans to travel across Europe.

At that point, the program was still on, but Leiro decided to pack everything up and go home. The cancellation announcement came out the next day.

Leiro said many of the students still decided to travel across Europe this week, as the University urges them to return home as soon as possible.

"We basically had to send them a list of everything we want packed and the program heads are going in each room and packing students stuff and shipping it out to them," she said.

Despite a whirlwind week, Leiro commended those in charge.

"I have a lot of compassion for them and empathy and I think they're handling the situation well. It's pretty messy."

