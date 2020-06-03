'I see unity': Protesters take to streets as calls for change continue

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Roads were closed throughout the day in Tallahassee as hundreds of protesters walked for miles to make their voices heard.

"You only see this stuff in the history books, so for this to be happening, it is like we are reliving the 1960's," said 17-year-old Asia Alexander.

While Alexander is grateful for local progress, like the City Commission's independent citizens review board, she says there's still work to be done.

"I don't think its enough, but I think it's a step in the right direction. It is going to take a long time as a nation, as a country, as a world," she said.

As the sun set, protesters came to Betton Hills, to the place that means so much to so many.

"Here I am, sitting right here, I feel my ancestors right now," said 19-year-old Raziah Rwito. "I feel them."

A time of reflection, mourning and community as protesters reflected on the hours spent pleading for change.

"I have to go through it everyday, the microaggressions and the racism and I just want people to understand that it is something that all black people have to go through, does not matter where you are from or what you go through we are all people of color," said protester Chidiebere Otuonye.

Among the conversation and prayer; a sense of hope.

"What do I see in the next couple of days, months, years?" asks Rwito. "I see unity. I see us coming together."

Another group of protesters is expected to return to the Capitol Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

