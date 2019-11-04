"I will take care of Scott": 2016 recordings in Burnette indictment released

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The government has responded to J.T. Burnette's motion to dismiss the second superseding indictment against him, releasing a 2016 recording of a conversation with undercover FBI agents and Burnette.

That second superseding indictment alleges that Burnette was a part of a bribery and extortion scheme with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith.

Burnette's motion to dismiss was based on an incorrect statement by FBI agent Joshua Doyle, about a nonexistent recording. He alleges this tainted the grand jury's process.

The government argues that Burnette's motion should fail because the report containing false information was not presented to the grand jury, and is "completely absent from the allegations" contained in the second superseding indictment.

U.S. Attorneys also argue the FBI Special Agent Doyle did not testify before the grand jury.

Burnette argues that FBI Agent Evan Hurley's testimony stemmed from the 997 false report.

Hurley's testimony reads, "What JT mentioned to our undercovers was that Scott Maddox gets a cut-in on any of JT's business dealings in the City."

The government writes that that testimony is based on a recorded meeting with Burnette and FBI undercover agents on September 21, 2016.

The redacted excerpt of the transcript quotes Burnette as saying: “Get like twenty percent of the deal above and beyond the pref, right? So I don’t – again, I don’t want to do anything other than deliver the politics to it. I don’t want to be involved in designing. I don’t want to be involved in building. I don’t want to be – I don’t want to be a f------ developer. I want to have the political responsibility to deliver what I need to deliver – right? – and get twenty percent for that. And I will take care of Scott.”

In the recording, Burnette tells agents the amount of money needed to pay a City Commissioner was a "project-by-project thing."

He calls Scott Maddox "probably the most sophisticated politician of all the city and county players period," saying Maddox can wrangle the commission.

In the conversation, the undercover agent mentions Burnette having Maddox in his pocket; he then names another person, which is redacted.

Multiple pages of the recording have been redacted in the Government's filing. The U.S. Attorneys' motion closes by stating that Burnette's motion to dismiss should be denied without an evidentiary hearing.