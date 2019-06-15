Iconic ‘Lorax Tree’ topples over in California

A Monterey cypress tree that’s said to have inspired Dr. Seuss to write the children’s book “The Lorax” fell Thursday.

The tree, located on the grounds of the Ellen Browning Scripps Park in La Jolla, was believed to be between 80 and 100 years old.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, lived nearby and could see the tree from his house.

Authorities don’t know what caused the tree to come down.

Most of it was removed Friday, and the remaining trunk will be removed next week.

San Diego officials said they will look into planting a replacement tree in the area.

