Iditarod makes its way to the Capital City

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It’s a race unlike any other.

The Iditarod sled dog race treks across Alaska this week, and hundreds of mushers and their dog’s race thousands of mile to the finish line. The concept began in 1925, when the disease of diphtheria broke out, and the town had no access to vaccinations, and dog sleds were the only way to deliver them.

The race has fans watching from all over the world, even here in the Sunshine State. Fifth graders at De Soto Trail Elementary are participating in their own version of the races, and watch closely to the real one happening thousands of miles away.

The idea began when fifth grade teacher, Michelle Whitney went on her honeymoon to Alaska. Fast forward a couple of years and her in laws, Hoover and Yvonne Ooten, visited the town of Nome to experience and participate in the Iditarod opening ceremonies. Whitney shares that year after year the races are a celebration of the state’s history, "100 years ago there were pioneers who took it upon themselves to save a small town."

Yvonne Ooten spoke over the phone to WCTV, describing what her and her husband’s adventures have been like. Ooten says seeing the dogs love being outside is impressive in itself. She shares that the mushers are so protective of their dog, which race through whatever weather. It is a chaotic sight, with volunteers flying out food, maintaining checkpoints, and EMS checking in on the dogs and their mushers. It’s an expensive endeavor that the dogs train all year for.

Back in the fifth grade classroom, you can hear Whitney cheer, “On your mark, get set go!” The musher takes off in his popsicle sled, and the children cheer as the toy sticks the race. Colson Reinholt is among those children, "It is a big race, and there are a lot of challenges to overcome and these people and dogs do it and it is very impressive."

The 10-year-old fifth grader is an Iditarod super fan. He has never been to Alaska, but Facetimes his friends that see the races firsthand, while he races his popsicle project, "It is part of Alaska's history and it is a monumental thing,” shares Reinholt, “I love it. It paves pathways for other people and other kids that live in Alaska, even here."

His teacher Michelle Whitney came up with the science projects after her family’s visits and participation in the races. She hopes that the students not only have fun, but learn something new, "It really is exciting seeing them kind of bring in other parts of our country and knowing that there is more to life than just Tallahassee."

In order to move the sleds, the students place their coin dogs into the cups, and their toy musher into the sled. These students, are learning that to get to the finish line, it is a bit of a challenge, McKay Yearty is an eleven year old fifth grader, "We had to like build it and then we had to think about like the force,” shares Yearty, “how they think about it and we have to build it so they go over the obstacles like they have to do."

The excitement from thousands of miles away isn't just in the classroom, but across the school. Whitney states, "These people, they did it. And it was just quite amazing, and just to kind of relive that and impress upon our children today you know if these people can do that 100 years ago, think of what is available to you and what is available today."

The students are learning that they can make the impossible, possible.

