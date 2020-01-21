Improvements coming to Park Ave and Forrest Street

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 21, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new project is getting the green light in Valdosta as improvements to a major intersection is expected to start next month.

On Tuesday, the City of Valdosta Engineering Department hosted an open house for the community to learn more about the project.

"The DOT and the city recognize it as a congested problem, especially at the beginning of the day and the end of the day when schools admit and dismiss" said Project Manager Kevin Tolliver.

The city is planning to widen lanes on Park Avenue, as well as add a designated turning lane. Striping and crosswalks will be added to Forrest Street.

The meeting was held at LifeLion Ministries, located on the corner of the intersection. Pastor Joey Castleberry said the area is always congested, and can get dangerous when drivers become impatient.

"We've had a lot of trouble with the congestion coming down Forrest and Park, with people not waiting for the light to turn green and then cutting through our parking lot. We've had a couple instances where kids almost run over by people just cutting through the parking lot," Castleberry said. "It gets real congested, sometimes you'll sit through the light three or four times just to get up to it."

The project is expected to start February 4, taking about 90 days, paving the way for a smoother and safer commute.

Georgia DOT is funding about $200,000 for the project, with the city matching ten percent. Officials said eventually they would like to add sidewalks and bike lanes to the area.