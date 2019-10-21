Crawfordville man arrested on 20 counts of child porn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 31-year-old Crawfordville man was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child porn, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Monday morning.

Ronald "Brent" Drye was arrested on Friday after deputies executed a search warrant at his home on Sycamore Trail in Crawfordville.

Deputies seized hard drives, cell phones, SD cards and USB drives, the sheriff's office said. An SD card located inside a gray, Motorola cell phone had over 100 files of child porn on it, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said due to the amount of time it will take to fully review all of the child porn videos, deputies chose 20 of them to charge Drye. The ages of the children in the videos range from 2 to 13 years of age, according to the sheriff's office.

Drye is currently at the Wakulla County Jail. This investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Internet Crimes Against Children squad helped the sheriff's office execute the search warrant.

