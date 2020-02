By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 15, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Alzheimer's Caregiver Time Out organization is hosting a fundraiser featuring "The King". For the eight year, an Elvis impersonator will perform and help raise money for the group.

The executive director, Ann Walker-Smith, and board-member, Patrick Smith, sit down with Sophia Hernandez to discuss the event.

