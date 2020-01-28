In the Spotlight: Planning Tallahassee's upcoming Bicentennial

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

A photo from downtown Tallahassee in 1935. (Photo: Tallahassee Historical Society)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The city of Tallahassee and Leon County is getting ready for a very special birthday party. Organizers will start to meet Wednesday to begin planning the city's bicentennial.

Beth McGrotha with Tallahassee's Bicentennial Committee joined WCTV on set to highlight the city's upcoming milestone.

Although the bicentennial isn't until 2024, McGrotha says a massive amount of planning is needed to do the city justice.

In fact, the public is invited to a stakeholder meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the R.A. Gray Building at 500 South Bronough St.

Coordinators say they hope it will be a culturally diverse, engaging and historically accurate event.

To learn more, visit the Tallahassee Historical Society's website.

