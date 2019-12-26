Incoming chief Revell asks critics to "give us a chance"

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

The lengthy and sometimes turbulent selection process for police chief is over. Now, the man tapped to be top cop is trying to bring the Capitol City together.

Lawrence Revell is preaching patience: "I only ask that you give us a chance. Give us a chance to make this work."

The incoming police chief spoke with reporters following his introductory press conference Thursday.

Tallahassee's high crime rates and racial divisions have captured headlines for years. Now, Revell is in charge of sparking change.

"This problem didn't create itself in a day, so we're not going to solve it in a day but we will address it," he said.

The Tallahassee native outlined broad calls for inclusive, community-based policing. That sounded good to Christic Henry. She serves on the executive board for the Council of Neighborhood Associations.

She wants the best for her community and believes strong support for any police chief is vitally important.

"I'm behind him not because I know him, but I'm behind him because I know the importance of the office that he holds," she said.

For Henry. unity is a priority: "For the community, we have to get behind the office even if we don't support the person."

Critics aren't willing to do that, citing the controversial officer-involved shooting from 1996. Revell addressed those concerns during the initial search back in November.

Henry believes Revell can win over skeptics with results.

"He will have some people that will get behind him and work along side him- some with a side eye- but others wholeheartedly," she said.

While she's optimistic, she said specifics better be coming.

"We just want to see a plan. i think people want to see a strategy, they want to see a plan in place."

The new chief promised results, but requests a blank slate: "We learn from the past obviously in everything. but it's time to move forward and that's what we're going to do."

