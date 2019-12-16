Independent Ethics Board selects new officer

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Independent Ethics Board is offering a new person the position of Ethics Officer; Keith Powell was unanimously selected on Monday night.

The current ethics officer, Julie Meadows-Keefe, is scheduled to resign in February. She began in that role in 2014.

Powell has worked at the Florida Commission on Ethics for 32 years, and is currently a senior investigator. He is also an FSU graduate.

Meadows-Keefe had a series of demands for an earlier resignation, including $450,000 from the City. Those ultimately went unanswered, and she is now suing the Ethics Board.

The Ethics Board voted to offer Powell a salary of $90,000 annually, with a February start date.

