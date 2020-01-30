Independent Ethics Board selects new officer after original choice withdraws

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Independent Ethics Board has chosen a new Independent Ethics Officer; the Board's original choice withdrew his name after controversial social media posts came to light.

The board's new selection is Dwight Floyd, a bureau chief at FDLE.

The original choice was Keith Powell; he was scheduled to begin on February 3.

Julie Meadows-Keefe, the current Independent Ethics Officer, is scheduled to leave her office on February 18; she said Powell's withdrawal will not change that.

"He did what he thought was best for him, and probably thought about the board as well, different things that may have come up. So a lot of respect is due to him for thinking this through," said Meadows-Keefe.

The Ethics Board had narrowed the candidate list down to three back in December before picking Powell; the other finalist was Charles Faircloth, the current General Counsel for the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I think today is not about rehashing what happened, but how they move forward, so moving forward is the priority," said Meadows-Keefe.

The Board said in its meeting that it plans to offer Floyd the position on Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.