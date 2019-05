By: WCTV Eyewitness News

INDIAN PASS, Fla. (WCTV) -- A large wildfire has broken out in the panhandle between Port St. Joe and Apalachicola. Within the past half hour, the fire has expanded to 100 acres.

The fire is about 30% contained with units on the ground and in the air working to help contain it.

More crews are on the way.

This is a developing story and will be updated.