Indiana cathedral announces termination of teacher in same-sex marriage

By: CBS4Indy
June 24, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS4) -- Cathedral High School has announced the termination of a teacher who was in a public, same-sex marriage.
A statement from the Board of Directors clarified the decision by saying, “If Cathedral wanted to remain a Catholic school, we had to follow the directive given to us by Archbishop Thompson and terminate the teacher.”
The decision was announced on Cathedral’s website originally in a long statement written by the school. In the statement, Cathedral references the responsibility of Archbishop Thompson to oversee the faith and morals of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. They say Archbishop Thompson made it clear that the continued employment of the teacher would result in the forfeiting of Cathedral’s Catholic identity due to the contradiction of the Catholic Church’s teachings regarding marriage.
Cathedral goes on to say if that were to happen, the school would lose the ability to celebrate sacraments of the faith, their diocesan priests could no longer serve on the Board of Directors, they would lose their affiliation with The Brothers of Holy Cross, and lose their ability to operate as a nonprofit school.
“Therefore, in order to remain a Catholic Holy Cross School, Cathedral must follow the direct guidance given to us by Archbishop Thompson and separate from the teacher,” Cathedral said in their statement.
Cathedral states that their situation is different from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, who recently lost their affiliation with the Archdiocese over their refusal to remove a teacher in a same-sex marriage, because “Brebeuf is sponsored by the Jesuits while Cathedral is merely affiliated with The Brothers of Holy Cross. Because Brebeuf is a specific ministry of the Jesuits, their canonical and nonprofit status is different than ours.”
“Please know that we offer our prayers and love to this teacher, our students and faculty, our Archbishop, and all associated with Cathedral as we continue to educate our students in the Catholic Holy Cross tradition,” Cathedral’s statement read.
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis provided the following statement on the situation:
"In the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, every archdiocesan Catholic school and private Catholic school has been instructed to clearly state in its contracts and ministerial job descriptions that all ministers must convey and be supportive of all teachings of the Catholic Church. When an individual acknowledges their ministerial role by signing their contact, the Church and her schools accept this acknowledgement in good faith.
This issue is not about sexual orientation; rather, it is about our expectation that all personnel inside a Catholic school—who are ministers of the faith—abide by all Church teachings, including the nature of marriage. If and when a minister of the faith is publicly not doing so, the Church calls us to help the individual strive to live a life in accordance with Catholic teaching. Over the years, we’ve walked with individuals and schools on many other issues that contradict Church teachings. Many individuals have chosen this accompaniment, and a few have not. In such a case, it is very difficult to part ways, but we readily honor the person’s dignity and decision."