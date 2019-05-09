Indictment handed down for suspect in Deanna Shirey murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A grand jury has indicted Robert Carter, the man accused in the murder of Thomasville grandmother Deanna Shirey.

Shirey, 70, disappeared in July 2018. Her body was found two weeks later, buried in the backyard of Robert Carter's home.

After a three-day manhunt, Carter, 47, was found hiding under a bridge near Ochlocknee and was taken into custody.

Carter was arrested and charged in connection to two other incidents in Thomasville and Ochlocknee, and later charged with Shirey's murder.

Thursday, Carter was indicted in Thomas County Superior Court on 21 counts, including armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping, sexual battery, felony murder, and concealing a death.

