Infant found dead at homeless shelter

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Police are investigating the death of an infant at Hope Community, the shelter for homeless families.

Tallahassee police spokesman Damon Miller says officers were called to the center at 2729 West Pensacola Saturday morning just after 8:30 a.m., after they baby was found not breathing.

Miller says it’s an open investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Police are not releasing any other details, including the exact age of the child, citing Marsy’s law.

