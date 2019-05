By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries on I-10 eastbound near milemarker 199.

FHP says the outside lane is blocked due to the incident.

There is no available information on what caused the accident, how many people are involved or the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story.