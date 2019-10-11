Inmate sends letter threatening to kill former Leon County judge

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — An inmate at Gulf Correctional Intuition Annex sent a letter threatening to kill a former Leon County judge, according to an affidavit the Leon County Sheriff's Office filed.

A letter addressed to a judge who hadn't served on the bench in Leon County in five years was delivered via normal courthouse mail to a judicial assistant in August 2018, the affidavit said.

The assistant opened the letter, read it and determined it was a threat to kill the former judge and their family. The assistant said the letter was "dotted" with a dried, red substance, which appeared to be blood, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff's office said 23-year-old Josias Deshommes was the inmate who wrote the letter. Deshommes committed crimes in Hillsborough County, which is why he was in prison in Wewahitchka, Florida.

The letter said the following:

"I'm going to kill you and your whole family you piece of s***... I'm going to Google you and find out where you stay and burn your house down 2 oclock in the morning,while your whole family in there sleep."

Court records show Deshommes was not sentenced in Leon County. Even if he had been sentenced here, the former judge couldn't have been the presided over his case, since they dealt with misdemeanor cases.

The former judge was told about the threatening letter, and they said they didn't remember Deshommes.

The Gulf Correctional Intuition Annex said since the letter was marked as legal mail, Deshommes was required to present his prison ID before it was collected. Once the letter was collected, staff stamped the envelope and Deshommes was required to initial the back of the letter.

Staff from the prison said no other inmate is allowed to send legal mail for another inmate.

Deshommes was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, the sheriff's office said. He was booked into the Leon County Jail on Thursday.

