Inmate arrested for sending letters that prompted evacuations at state government buildings

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

MILTON, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Department of Justice says a man has been taken into federal custody after allegedly mailing letters to federal and state agencies, threatening the use of explosive devices to harm people.

Officials say 24-year-old Noah Stirn, who has been housed at the Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton, Florida, is facing a criminal complaint charging him with threatening communications involving explosives and mailing threatening communications to injure others.

Authorities say the letters mailed by Stirn led to the evacuation of the buildings and the deployment of officers with bomb sniffing canines.

Officials say letters were sent to the federal court buildings and Social Security Administration buildings in Pensacola, Panama City, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Miami while Stirn was behind bars at BCF, telling federal agents that he authored the letters due to his disagreement with various policies of the United States government and his letters were an attempt to change those policies.

Each time a letter was received, buildings were evacuated and protocol was set in place to ensure there was no active threat.

According to federal documents, letters included demands for a wire transfer of $50,000 or an explosive would detonate, stating there were bombs in the building and stating "this is a direct attack on the U.S. Government."

Officials say Stirn had his initial appearance in federal court on Monday.

To read the criminal complaint affidavit, desktop users can find the attachment at the top right of this article. Mobile users can view it at the bottom of the story.