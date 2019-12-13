Leon Co. inmate who was found unresponsive in cell dies at hospital

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a 36-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in their cell Monday has died.

According to deputies, workers at the jail started life saving measures on Eric Portillo after she was found passed out in her cell around 12:30 a.m. Monday during a routine check of the pod. She was taken to the hospital.

Portillo was last checked by facility staff in her cell about 11:55 p.m. the night before, and appeared to be in no distress at that time, the sheriff's office says.

She was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, and a medical examiner performed an autopsy Friday morning.

Tallahassee Police arrested Portillo on battery and violation of pretrial release condition charges on November 27. That's when she was first booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

The sheriff's office says the incident is still under investigation. More details will be provided once it's complete.

