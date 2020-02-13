Inmate dies at Valdosta State Prison, GDC investigating as homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Corrections says it is investigating an inmate death at the Valdosta State Prison as a homicide.

GDC agents say they believe Prince Blige died due to injuries he suffered during a fight with another inmate on Wednesday.

Blige was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 11:40 a.m.

GDC and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are the agencies looking into the death. It is standard procedure for the GBI to investigate inmate deaths with the GDC.

Blige was sentenced to life in prison in 1990 for rape in Chatham County.

