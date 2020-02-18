Man charged with sexual battery escapes from Jackson Co. Courthouse

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 18, 2020

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department says a man charged with sexual battery with use of a deadly weapon escaped from the Jackson County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Police say at the time of his escape, Travis Dickson Wilson was wearing an orange jumpsuit with a long brown blanket wrapped around him. He was last seen in the alley behind the old Marianna Office Supply building, according to police.

Wilson is 36 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.